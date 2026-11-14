Garland’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from call centers to grocery and storage. If you like helping people face-to-face or over the phone, there’s something here for you.

Employer: T Technology

T Technology Location: Garland, TX (worksite near Plano, TX – 75 & George Bush )

(worksite near ) Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $24.00 – $32.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, ~15 days PTO, 15 days paid holidays, overtime eligible

Schedule: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, rotating Mon–Fri / Tue–Sat shifts

Senior-level call center role handling phone, email, and chat using Zendesk and Genesys Cloud. Good fit if you have 5+ years call center experience, like solving complex issues, and want steady daytime hours with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

El Rancho Supermercado Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line store role stocking shelves, keeping aisles clean, and helping customers find what they need. Great if you enjoy a busy, on-your-feet job and want to grow in grocery retail; some lifting (up to 50–75 lbs) is required.

Employer: CubeSmart

CubeSmart Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time, keyholder

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Mix of customer service and light property maintenance at a self-storage facility, plus keyholder responsibility. Ideal if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), like daytime hours, and want room to grow with PTO, 401(k) match, and medical benefits.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.