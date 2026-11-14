undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Garland
📅 STEAM story & play for ages 1–5 at West Garland Library
2 days ago
📅 STEAM playtime for little ones at West Garland Library
Bring your little learners to 1-2-3 STEAM: Wind and Air at the West Garland Library, 3921 W. Walnut St., Garland, TX 75042 on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:30 a.m.
Kids ages 1–5 and their caregivers can:
- Hear a fun story
- Explore science, technology, engineering, art and math
- Try hands-on activities about things that move with wind and through the air
It’s a playful way to sneak in some learning time with your toddler or preschooler. Just show up at 10:30 a.m. at the West Garland Library and join the fun.
More Info: Calendar • 1-2-3 STEAM (Ages 1-5): Wind and Air at...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.