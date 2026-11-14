📅 STEAM playtime for little ones at West Garland Library

Bring your little learners to 1-2-3 STEAM: Wind and Air at the West Garland Library, 3921 W. Walnut St., Garland, TX 75042 on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:30 a.m.

Kids ages 1–5 and their caregivers can:

Hear a fun story

Explore science, technology, engineering, art and math

Try hands-on activities about things that move with wind and through the air

It’s a playful way to sneak in some learning time with your toddler or preschooler. Just show up at 10:30 a.m. at the West Garland Library and join the fun.