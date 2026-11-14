Garland’s manufacturing scene is busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Paligen Technologies

Paligen Technologies Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Work on a fast-paced production line using hand tools and measuring equipment. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, rotating through different areas, and following clear work instructions.

Employer: Quest Window Systems

Quest Window Systems Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time, day shift (6:00am–2:30pm)

Salary: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Run multiple machines making window systems for big-city high-rises. This role offers 100% employer-paid insurance, 401(k) with match, and steady day hours if you have a few years of machining experience.

Employer: TNEMEC COMPANY, INC.

Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick, pack, and ship orders using forklifts, pallet jacks, and warehouse software. Good fit if you’re a certified forklift operator who likes staying organized and keeping orders moving on time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles pop up once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.