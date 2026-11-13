The Garland City Council will hold a Work Session at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 16 and a Regular Meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17 at City Hall, 200 N. Fifth Street. View the Work Session agenda: Work Session agenda. View the Regular Meeting agenda: Regular Meeting agenda. Upcoming Boards & Commissions meetings are listed on the city’s Public Meetings calendar: Public Meetings calendar.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Garland, Texas Government