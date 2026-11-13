undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Garland
Garland City Council meets Nov. 16–17 at City Hall
11 days ago
The Garland City Council will hold a Work Session at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 16 and a Regular Meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17 at City Hall, 200 N. Fifth Street. View the Work Session agenda: Work Session agenda. View the Regular Meeting agenda: Regular Meeting agenda. Upcoming Boards & Commissions meetings are listed on the city’s Public Meetings calendar: Public Meetings calendar.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Garland, Texas Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.