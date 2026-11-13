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Garland
New Commercial Projects Under Construction in Garland
10 days ago
New development is underway at several sites in Garland. Current projects include J.P. Morgan Chase at 1000 W. Centerville Road, Little Olly Opry House at 605 W. State St., and a retail and restaurant building at 2445 Apollo Road. These projects are part of ongoing commercial growth in the city.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Garland, Texas Government
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