Christmas on the Square returns to Downtown Garland on Friday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 9 p.m., with free holiday fun for all ages, including photos with Santa, shopping for gifts, live entertainment, and a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Gather around the Square for the tree lighting, then enjoy DJ Pree's Winter Wonder Rave, La Grande 107.5's Feliz Navidad with student performances, the giant North Pole Tubing Slide, and food at the Tamale Market. More information: https://www.visitgarlandtx.com/christmas-on-the-square

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Garland, Texas Government