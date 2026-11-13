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Garland
Holiday Traditions Lecture at Garland Library
11 days ago
The City of Garland will host a Travels in History lecture on Saturday, November 14 at 4 p.m. at the Central Library, Program Room 122. Speaker Holly Stevens will talk about how popular holiday traditions began, and light refreshments will be served.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Garland, Texas Government
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