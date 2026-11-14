Looking for a furry friend in Garland, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Garland Animal Services for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Shelter: Garland Animal Services

Phone: (972) 205-3570

Classy is a young mixed-breed pup with a beautiful brown-and-black coat. As a baby, she’ll need someone ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love. Call the shelter to ask about her vaccinations, spay status, and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet CLASSY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix

Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Garland Animal Services

Phone: (972) 205-3570

Tiny Teeny is a herding-breed mix puppy, which often means lots of energy and a smart mind to keep busy. He’ll likely enjoy training, games, and an active home. Check with the shelter for details on his shots, neuter status, and temperament.

👉 Meet TINY TEENY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog (mix)

German Shepherd Dog (mix) Age: Adult (male)

Adult (male) Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Garland Animal Services

Phone: (972) 205-3570

Thor is an adult German Shepherd mix with a striking dark coat and warm tan markings. Adult dogs often already have some manners and may be easier than a young puppy. Call the shelter to learn about his training, health, and how he does with families and other pets.

👉 Meet THOR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cairn Terrier mix

Cairn Terrier mix Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Garland Animal Services

Phone: (972) 205-3570

Gravy is a tiny terrier baby with a cute black-and-white coat. Terrier pups are often lively and curious, so she’ll need playtime, training, and gentle guidance as she grows. Ask the shelter about her medical care so far and what she’ll need next.

👉 Meet GRAVY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cairn Terrier mix

Cairn Terrier mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Garland Animal Services

Phone: (972) 205-3570

Peanut is a tan terrier puppy with a sweet, soft-colored coat. As a baby, he’ll rely on his new family for house training, socialization, and lots of love. Contact the shelter to learn more about his health and personality.

👉 Meet PEANUT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cairn Terrier mix

Cairn Terrier mix Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Garland Animal Services

Phone: (972) 205-3570

Biscuit is another adorable tan terrier baby, ready to grow up with a family of her own. She’ll need patient training, regular vet care, and plenty of play and cuddle time. Reach out to the shelter to see if she’s a match for your home.

👉 Meet BISCUIT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Garland, TX area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Garland Animal Services at (972) 205-3570 or click through the links above to learn more and start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.