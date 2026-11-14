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🐶 Playful Puppies & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Garland
Looking for a furry friend in Garland, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Garland Animal Services for someone to bring them home and love them.
CLASSY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Shelter: Garland Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 205-3570
Classy is a young mixed-breed pup with a beautiful brown-and-black coat. As a baby, she’ll need someone ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love. Call the shelter to ask about her vaccinations, spay status, and how she does with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet CLASSY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TINY TEENY
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Garland Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 205-3570
Tiny Teeny is a herding-breed mix puppy, which often means lots of energy and a smart mind to keep busy. He’ll likely enjoy training, games, and an active home. Check with the shelter for details on his shots, neuter status, and temperament.
👉 Meet TINY TEENY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
THOR
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog (mix)
- Age: Adult (male)
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Garland Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 205-3570
Thor is an adult German Shepherd mix with a striking dark coat and warm tan markings. Adult dogs often already have some manners and may be easier than a young puppy. Call the shelter to learn about his training, health, and how he does with families and other pets.
👉 Meet THOR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GRAVY
- Breed: Cairn Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Garland Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 205-3570
Gravy is a tiny terrier baby with a cute black-and-white coat. Terrier pups are often lively and curious, so she’ll need playtime, training, and gentle guidance as she grows. Ask the shelter about her medical care so far and what she’ll need next.
👉 Meet GRAVY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PEANUT
- Breed: Cairn Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Garland Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 205-3570
Peanut is a tan terrier puppy with a sweet, soft-colored coat. As a baby, he’ll rely on his new family for house training, socialization, and lots of love. Contact the shelter to learn more about his health and personality.
👉 Meet PEANUT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BISCUIT
- Breed: Cairn Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Garland Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 205-3570
Biscuit is another adorable tan terrier baby, ready to grow up with a family of her own. She’ll need patient training, regular vet care, and plenty of play and cuddle time. Reach out to the shelter to see if she’s a match for your home.
👉 Meet BISCUIT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Garland, TX area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Garland Animal Services at (972) 205-3570 or click through the links above to learn more and start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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