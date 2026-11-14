📢 Recycle electronics, paper & tires at Big 4 Recycle Day

Garland’s Big 4 Recycle Day is happening Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, from 9 a.m. to noon at 675 W. Walnut St., Garland, TX 75040.

Garland residents can drop off:

Electronics, clothing, textiles and other items accepted by Garland Sanitation, Dallas College, eRecycler, and World Wear Project

and other items accepted by Paper for shredding – up to 2 boxes per customer Proof of residency required Remove binder clips and other non‑paper items Good items: bank statements, bills, unwanted credit card offers, anything with your Social Security number

– up to Tires for recycling 4 tires per address Passenger and light truck tires only No wheels/rims, no commercial or farm tires



Your drop-offs help support local sustainability and resource recovery.

More info: GarlandSanitation.com

Interested in helping out? Check VolunteerGarland for volunteer options.