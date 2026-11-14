undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Garland
📢 Big 4 Recycle Day: shred paper & recycle tires Nov. 14
12 days ago
📢 Recycle electronics, paper & tires at Big 4 Recycle Day
Garland’s Big 4 Recycle Day is happening Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, from 9 a.m. to noon at 675 W. Walnut St., Garland, TX 75040.
Garland residents can drop off:
- Electronics, clothing, textiles and other items accepted by Garland Sanitation, Dallas College, eRecycler, and World Wear Project
- Paper for shredding – up to 2 boxes per customer
- Proof of residency required
- Remove binder clips and other non‑paper items
- Good items: bank statements, bills, unwanted credit card offers, anything with your Social Security number
- Tires for recycling
- 4 tires per address
- Passenger and light truck tires only
- No wheels/rims, no commercial or farm tires
Your drop-offs help support local sustainability and resource recovery.
More info: GarlandSanitation.com
Interested in helping out? Check VolunteerGarland for volunteer options.
More Info: Calendar • Big 4 Recycle Day
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.