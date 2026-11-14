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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Garland Right Now
Garland neighbors are giving away some handy free items, from flooring to kids’ furniture and more. If you see something you like, be ready to move fast—many of these need quick pickup.
Free Used Laminate Flooring - Will Need Cleaning- Not Waterproof
Item: Free used laminate wood flooring
Condition: Used, will need a good cleaning, not waterproof
Location: Carriagehouse, Garland, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
The neighbor is pulling this laminate wood flooring out today and wants it picked up the same day it’s removed. Good if you need budget flooring for a dry area like a bedroom or office. Not for bathrooms or other wet spaces.
Wooden Loft Beds
Item: Two sturdy wooden loft beds with slide (no mattresses)
Condition: Used
Location: Crowley Park, Richardson, TX (near Garland)
Source: nextdoor.com
There are two loft beds with built-in slides, great for kids’ rooms or playrooms. Mattresses are not included. The owner says they’ll be put out for bulk trash pickup next week, so you’ll want to arrange pickup before then.
Ceiling Fan with Wood-Tone Blades
Item: Ceiling fan with wood-tone blades
Condition: Used
Details: Has an AC motor
Location: Garland, Garland, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple used ceiling fan that could be good for a garage, spare room, or workshop. You’ll likely need to handle your own installation and mounting hardware.
Baby crib
Item: Baby crib
Condition: Used – fair, “as is”
Location: Garland, TX
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Free baby crib that needs to be picked up by tomorrow morning or it will be thrown out. Listed as PPU (porch pickup) in Garland and in fair condition. Good for someone who can inspect it and make any needed repairs.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Bota francesa Alligator americano café￼
Item: Men’s alligator-style boots (brown)
Condition: New
Location: Garland, TX
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Listing for men’s boots in brown alligator style. Description notes “Todas las tallas disponibles” (all sizes available) and that they are new. Check the listing for sizes and whether there is any cost or if they’re being offered as a special free deal.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Bota alligator cafe oval
Item: Alligator-style boots (brown, oval)
Condition: New
Location: Garland, TX
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Another listing for brown alligator-style boots, marked new with “Pocas tallas disponibles” (few sizes available). Good to check quickly if your size is still in stock and whether there’s a free or promo offer.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free items in Garland tend to go fast, especially things like kids’ furniture and building materials. If something catches your eye, message the poster right away and confirm pickup time and exact location.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.