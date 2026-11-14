Garland neighbors are giving away some handy free items, from flooring to kids’ furniture and more. If you see something you like, be ready to move fast—many of these need quick pickup.

Item: Free used laminate wood flooring

Condition: Used, will need a good cleaning, not waterproof

Location: Carriagehouse, Garland, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor is pulling this laminate wood flooring out today and wants it picked up the same day it’s removed. Good if you need budget flooring for a dry area like a bedroom or office. Not for bathrooms or other wet spaces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Two sturdy wooden loft beds with slide (no mattresses)

Condition: Used

Location: Crowley Park, Richardson, TX (near Garland)

Source: nextdoor.com

There are two loft beds with built-in slides, great for kids’ rooms or playrooms. Mattresses are not included. The owner says they’ll be put out for bulk trash pickup next week, so you’ll want to arrange pickup before then.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Ceiling fan with wood-tone blades

Condition: Used

Details: Has an AC motor

Location: Garland, Garland, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple used ceiling fan that could be good for a garage, spare room, or workshop. You’ll likely need to handle your own installation and mounting hardware.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Baby crib

Condition: Used – fair, “as is”

Location: Garland, TX

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Free baby crib that needs to be picked up by tomorrow morning or it will be thrown out. Listed as PPU (porch pickup) in Garland and in fair condition. Good for someone who can inspect it and make any needed repairs.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Men’s alligator-style boots (brown)

Condition: New

Location: Garland, TX

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Listing for men’s boots in brown alligator style. Description notes “Todas las tallas disponibles” (all sizes available) and that they are new. Check the listing for sizes and whether there is any cost or if they’re being offered as a special free deal.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Alligator-style boots (brown, oval)

Condition: New

Location: Garland, TX

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Another listing for brown alligator-style boots, marked new with “Pocas tallas disponibles” (few sizes available). Good to check quickly if your size is still in stock and whether there’s a free or promo offer.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items in Garland tend to go fast, especially things like kids’ furniture and building materials. If something catches your eye, message the poster right away and confirm pickup time and exact location.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.