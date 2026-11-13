📢 Garland earns 5-year Texas Scenic City recognition

Garland has been officially recognized as a Recognized Texas Scenic City through the Scenic City Certification Program run by Scenic Texas.

City officials accepted the honor at the Annual Scenic City Awards Ceremony on Nov. 12 in San Antonio, held during the Texas Municipal League Annual Conference.

This certification highlights Garland’s work on:

Thoughtful city planning

Attractive public roadways and public spaces

Strong community character and scenic standards

Garland’s Scenic City status is valid from 2026 through 2031. After that, the City will apply again to keep the certification.

The recognition is based on Garland’s existing policies, ordinances, standards and practices that support scenic character and quality public spaces.

Scenic Texas is a statewide nonprofit focused on preserving and improving Texas’ visual character. To learn more about the program, visit scenictexas.org.