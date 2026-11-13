Looking for a new four-legged friend in Garland, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Miniature) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Color: White

White Weight: About 13 lbs

About 13 lbs Shelter/Rescue: Paw Support

Adoption Fee: $450

Frizzle is a small, young Miniature Poodle with a big heart and a shy side. He starts out a little unsure of the world, but once he decides you’re his friend, his sweet personality shines. He’ll dance for treats, soak up snuggles, and show you how much love he’s been saving for his person.

He’s looking for a gentle, patient home that will help him keep building his confidence and show him that people are kind.

👉 Meet Frizzle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Lhasa Apso

Lhasa Apso Age: Adult (about 7 years)

Adult (about 7 years) Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Weight: About 17 lbs

About 17 lbs Shelter/Rescue: Paw Support

Adoption Fee: $350

Rose is a lovely Lhasa Apso who has been through a lot. She lost her owner in a house fire caused by cigarettes, and her world changed overnight. Because of this, her rescuers are hoping to find her a non-smoking home where she can feel safe and secure.

Even after all she’s faced, Rose is described as happy-go-lucky and ready to start her next chapter with someone who will cherish her. If you have a calm, loving home and a soft spot for seniors, Rose could be your girl.

👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees

Great Pyrenees Age: Young (about 10 months)

Young (about 10 months) Gender: Male

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Current Weight: About 75 lbs (may reach 100+ lbs as an adult)

About 75 lbs (may reach 100+ lbs as an adult) Shelter/Rescue: Saving Pyrs In Need

Goose is a big, fluffy, goofy and smart Great Pyrenees pup. He’s still growing and may top 100 lbs, so he’ll need a home ready for a large dog.

He loves other dogs and enjoys wrestling and tumbling with the large dog in his foster home. He thrives with a dog playmate, so he’d do especially well in a home with another friendly dog and space to romp.

If you’re looking for a playful, clever working-breed youngster, Goose might be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Goose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: SOLO

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White with gray or silver

White with gray or silver Shelter: Garland Animal Services

Phone: (972) 205-3570

SOLO is an adult Husky at Garland Animal Services. He has a striking white and gray/silver coat and that classic Husky look. As with many Huskies, he’ll likely do best with an active person or family who can give him regular exercise and mental stimulation.

For details about his temperament, training, and whether he’s fixed or vaccinated, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet SOLO and learn more on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Garland, TX, please consider visiting these rescues and the city shelter, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Every share and every visit helps these dogs get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.