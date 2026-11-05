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Garland

Free Ryan Berg concert at Downtown Garland Square

7 days ago
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Ryan Berg will perform a free Music Made Here concert on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. on the Downtown Garland Square. Bring a chair and enjoy his mix of blues, jazz, Americana, and rock. More information: https://www.visitgarlandtx.com/music-made-here

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Garland, Texas Government

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