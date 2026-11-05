📅 Stuffed Animal Sleepover at South Garland Library

The South Garland Library is hosting a fun Stuffie Sleepover for kids on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Bring your child’s favorite stuffed animal or doll to the library at 4845 Broadway Blvd., Garland, TX 75043 during open hours on Thursday (noon – 8 p.m.). The toys will “sleep over” at the library.

Come back during open hours on Friday, November 13 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.) to pick them up. Each stuffie will go home with a scrapbook full of sleepover memories.

This program is recommended for ages 3 to 10 and takes place at the South Garland Library.