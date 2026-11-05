🚚 Garland Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs With Multiple Openings

Garland’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on warehouse work to office-based planning. If you like keeping products moving and days going fast, these are worth a look.

Employer: US Foods

US Foods Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50/hour + overtime after 40 hours

Schedule: Tuesday–Friday 7am–4pm, Saturday 7am–1pm

Move and organize food products in a multi-temperature warehouse using forklifts and pallet jacks. Benefits start day one, and this role is great if you’re strong, like fast-paced work, and want steady hours with overtime potential.

Employer: Epiroc

Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Monday–Friday, Experience: 3–5 years in purchasing, planning, supply chain, or manufacturing

Plan and purchase materials to keep production running on time in a manufacturing setting. This is an office-based supply chain role with ERP/MRP work, supplier coordination, and a full benefits package including health, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Standard Supply & Distributing Co.

Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time, entry level

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Help pick, prepare, and load HVAC orders while using RF scan guns and powered equipment (training provided). Good fit if you’re organized, can lift 50+ lbs, want a steady weekday schedule, and like the idea of growing with a long-time, family-owned company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.