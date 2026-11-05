🔧 Garland, TX Maintenance & Housekeeping Jobs – Multiple Openings

Garland’s busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings, equipment, and guest spaces in top shape. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Epiroc

Epiroc Location: Garland, TX (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time , B Shift: Friday–Sunday, 6 AM–4:30 PM with a 10-hour shift premium

, with a Salary: Not listed

Work just three long days a week and earn a shift premium while you keep advanced production equipment running. This role is heavy on electrical work (PLCs, VFDs, AC/DC motors) plus general facility maintenance, with strong benefits and room to grow at a global industrial company.

Employer: Frontera Hotel Group

Location: Garland, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time , 32–40 hours/week

, Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Keep guest spaces clean, safe, and welcoming with daily room cleaning, floor care, and laundry. This is a good fit if you’re detail-focused and like staying active, and it comes with solid perks like health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and paid training.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM , overtime as needed

, , overtime as needed Pay: $31–$35 per hour DOE

Help keep a major food distribution warehouse running by maintaining forklifts, pallet jacks, dock doors, refrigeration, and general building systems. This role pays well for skilled hands-on work and offers benefits like health insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, disability coverage, and an employee stock purchase plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.