🚌 Garland, TX Driving Jobs With Multiple Local Routes & $22/hr+

Garland has some solid driving and auto jobs right now, with steady hours and well-known employers. If you like being on the road or under the hood, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.11/hour

Drive FedEx vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and give friendly customer service on your route. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, be 21+, able to lift 50+ lbs, and have a valid license plus pass a DOT medical exam. Various shifts are available, and FedEx offers a full benefits package.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.33–$31.20 flat rate/hour, based on experience

Hands-on role doing brakes, suspension, electrical, cooling systems, and more while talking customers through repairs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and company-funded ASE certifications. Great fit if you have at least 6 months of mechanic experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: NuCO2

Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time (route driver)

Full-time (route driver) Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri – 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Drive a set local route delivering bulk CO2 and cylinders to restaurants and bars, and be home every night. Offers a 4-day work week, weekly pay, health/dental/vision after 30 days, paid holidays, vacation & sick time, and 401(k) match. Requires CDL Class B with Tanker + Hazmat, current DOT medical card, and ability to lift about 55 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details and similar roles listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.