📣 Garland Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $80K+ Paths

Garland’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from auto sales to government contracts. If you like talking to people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Eddy's Cadillac (Planet Ford 635)

Eddy's Cadillac (Planet Ford 635) Location: Garland, TX (in person)

(in person) Salary: $80,000 – $150,000 per year (earning potential $70K–$144K+ , $6,000 guaranteed during training )

(earning potential , ) Type: Full-time

Urgently hiring for 10 full-time sales/internet roles with paid training, full mentorship, and a push toward six-figure income. No auto sales experience needed—strong customer service background, a valid driver’s license, and a positive, high-energy attitude are key; 5-day work week, no Sundays, plus 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Conner Industries, Inc.

Location: Garland, TX (facility-based with some remote flexibility)

(facility-based with some remote flexibility) Salary: $115,000 – $125,000 per year + commission

Type: Full-time

High-level inside sales role managing U.S. Government and defense bids from quote to payment for a major custom wood packaging manufacturer. Great fit if you know SAM.gov, DIBBS, FAR/DFARS, PIEE/WAWF, and want strong pay plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, disability, tuition reimbursement, and ongoing training.

Employer: Southeastern Freight Lines

Location: Garland, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, First Shift

Outside sales role where you manage a territory, make 40+ weekly contacts and 30+ face-to-face calls, and grow freight business with current and new customers. You’ll use data tools like Tableau, work closely with operations and drivers, and need at least 1 year of sales or management experience, a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent), and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.