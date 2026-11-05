🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs Hiring Now in Garland, Texas

Garland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially on night and weekend shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: KDC/ONE (Zobele)

KDC/ONE (Zobele) Location: Garland, TX

Type: Part-time, weekend nights (listed as FULL_TIME on site, but weekend schedule)

(listed as FULL_TIME on site, but weekend schedule) Schedule: Sat–Mon, 6:00 PM–6:30 AM (two weeks of 3rd-shift training first)

Run and troubleshoot packing equipment on high-speed lines while helping keep production on track. Good fit if you like 3 long shifts, rotating between stations, and working with clear safety and quality rules.

Employer: KDC/ONE (Zobele)

KDC/ONE (Zobele) Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00 PM–6:30 AM (4–6 weeks training on 1st/2nd/3rd as needed)

Hands-on quality role doing lab tests, line inspections, and paperwork to keep products within spec. Great for someone with 2+ years in manufacturing or lab work who likes detail, documentation, and working closely with production.

Employer: Teledyne Micropac

Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift after training

Schedule: Train on 1st shift, then move to 2:30 PM–11:00 PM, OT and some Saturdays; 6% shift premium for 2nd shift

Build and assemble small, high-reliability electronic parts for aerospace, medical, and industrial use. Ideal if you have 6–12 months assembly/cleanroom experience, strong hand skills under a microscope, and want steady work with benefits and a shift premium.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady manufacturing work in Garland.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.