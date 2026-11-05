💻 Garland, TX Tech Hiring Now: Multiple IT Roles $100K+

Garland’s tech scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on PC support to high-end AI and cloud architecture. Here are several solid IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: STARTECX Inc.

STARTECX Inc. Location: Garland, TX (in person)

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Work on automated test software for AI servers, GPU platforms, and high-performance computing systems. Great fit if you’re strong in Python/C/C++, Linux, and server hardware validation, and want to be close to cutting-edge AI infrastructure with solid benefits (401k match, health, vision, dental, PTO).

Employer: SmithRx

Location: Garland / Plano, TX office

Salary (Plano range): $136,000 – $160,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Senior-level role owning enterprise endpoint architecture for a fast-growing health-tech company. You’ll set the roadmap for Windows/Entra ID/Intune, design CloudPC/AVD strategies, drive automation with PowerShell/Python, and partner with security on HIPAA/SOC 2 compliance. Ideal if you want high impact, executive visibility, and modern endpoint tech at scale.

Employer: City of Garland, TX

Location: Garland, TX

Pay Range: $24.82 – $31.67 per hour (DOE)

(DOE) Type: Full-time

City role focused on PC hardware/software install, configuration, and troubleshooting for client/server systems. Good match if you have 2+ years of desktop support, CompTIA A+, and want stable public-sector work with regular hours and hands-on tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—tech hiring moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.