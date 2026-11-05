🏥 Garland, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Healthcare hiring around Garland, TX is steady right now, with options from clinics to in‑home care. If you like helping people and want steady hours, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: 7217 Telecom Pkwy, Garland, TX 75044

Type: Full-time , weekdays M–F 8a–5p , rotating Sat 8a–1p

, weekdays , rotating Salary: Not listed

This role supports a busy family medicine clinic with rooming patients, vitals, injections, EKGs, and some front-desk work. Great fit if you have 2+ years CMA experience, want steady clinic hours, and like a team setting with benefits like health coverage, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: FirstLight Home Care of Rockwall

Location: Garland, TX (in‑home care)

Garland, TX (in‑home care) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help clients at home with companionship, meals, bathing, grooming, light housekeeping, errands, and rides. Good for someone with 1+ year caregiving experience who wants flexible scheduling and a supportive team environment.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Garland, TX

Garland, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with a busy, tech-forward imaging team running CT scans, positioning patients, and following safety protocols. Best for a credentialed or CT-eligible technologist who likes fast-paced clinical work and close collaboration with radiology staff.

Employer: Dunamis Care

Location: Garland, TX

Garland, TX Type: Part-time, Temporary

Pay: $14.00–$15.00 per hour

Provide personal care, meal prep, mobility help, medication support, and companionship for clients at home, with some light housekeeping. Training is available, so this can be a good entry point if you’re compassionate, reliable, and want a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.