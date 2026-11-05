🍽️ Garland Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Garland’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, people, and good food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Stores

Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Stores Location: Garland, TX

Pay: $14.50–$15.00/hr (about $35,500–$37,000/yr )

(about ) Type: Full-time, day shift (about 45 hours/week, rotating 3‑week schedule)

Lead the crew, keep customers happy, and help run the store’s food service, grocery, and fountain areas. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and product discounts. Requires 1+ year experience, age 21+, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Judy's Cafe

Location: 3443 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044

Pay: From $16.00/hr

Type: Listed as Full-time; work is part-time night shifts (Thu & Fri nights)

Simple way to get into restaurant work with solid hourly pay. Night shifts only, so it can fit around school or another job. Apply in person at the cafe or call (214) 703‑9989.

Employer: Lockwood Distilling Company

Location: 532 Main St, Downtown Garland, TX

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely part-time or full-time server role (not specified)

Serve guests in a popular downtown spot and be part of a tight team. They want someone with a sense of humor, who is hardworking, a team player, and has server experience (a plus, not required).

If one of these feels right, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—good local jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.