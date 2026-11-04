🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Garland, TX

Garland’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady office hours or flexible store shifts. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Tom Thumb Supermarket

Tom Thumb Supermarket Location: Garland, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep store prices and signs accurate behind the scenes. Good fit if you like detail work, working mostly on your own, and supporting smooth store operations.

Employer: MAPEI Corporation

MAPEI Corporation Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly range not disclosed in posting

Office-based customer service role focused on the Sports and OEM product line. You’ll enter and track orders in the ERP system, work with account teams, and help keep big projects moving for a global construction materials company.

Employer: MAPEI Corporation

MAPEI Corporation Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time, temporary (5–6 months)

Salary: $22.00–$23.00 per hour

Short-term customer service/order entry role, great if you want solid pay without a long commitment. You’ll handle data entry, order changes, and customer questions in a fast-paced office setting.

Employer: MAPEI Corporation

MAPEI Corporation Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00–$23.00 per hour

Full-time version of the order entry/customer service role with strong benefits, including free medical insurance options and 401(k) match. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with ERP systems, and want stable weekday hours.

Employer: Tom Thumb

Tom Thumb Location: Garland, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role at the fuel station helping customers, running the register, and keeping the area clean and stocked. Good for someone who likes staying busy, being outdoors at times, and having flexible shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.