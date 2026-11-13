City of Hot Springs Animal Services has a 6-month-old Rat Terrier mix named Herbie available for adoption; he weighs about 20–25 pounds, loves to chase balls, hunt for thrown treats, sit beside you, and explore, and he is eager to learn basic commands. Residents can visit Herbie and bring their other dogs for a meet and greet at 319 Davidson Drive.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Hot Springs Animal Services