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Hot Springs
Animal Services reports adoptions and sets board meeting
8 days ago
City of Hot Springs Animal Services at 319 Davidson Drive reports that 2 dogs entered the shelter while 4 dogs and 1 cat were adopted, and the community pantry helped 12 families keep pets in their homes. The next public Advisory Board meeting is set for January 7 at 4:30 p.m., with the meeting location to be announced closer to the date.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Hot Springs Animal Services
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