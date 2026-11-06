Animal Services reports adoptions and sets board meeting

City of Hot Springs Animal Services at 319 Davidson Drive reports that 2 dogs entered the shelter while 4 dogs and 1 cat were adopted, and the community pantry helped 12 families keep pets in their homes. The next public Advisory Board meeting is set for January 7 at 4:30 p.m., with the meeting location to be announced closer to the date.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Hot Springs Animal Services