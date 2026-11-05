🍽️ Garfield, NJ Food Jobs: Multiple Panda Roles Up to $23/hr

Garfield’s food scene is busy, and Panda Express is hiring across the board. If you like fast-paced work, free meals, and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Garfield, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$23 per hour

Lead the back of house, cook Panda favorites to spec, and help train the kitchen team. Good fit if you like working on the line, staying active, and want strong benefits plus free meals and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Garfield, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$22 per hour

Run the shift, support managers, and lead the team while learning store operations. You’ll get leadership experience, hands-on cooking time, and access to paid training and career growth into management.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Garfield, NJ

Type: Not listed (Panda typically offers both part-time and full-time; check posting)

Not listed (Panda typically offers both part-time and full-time; check posting) Pay: $18–$21 per hour

Entry-level role where you can learn everything from greeting guests and running the register to cooking and drive-thru. Great if you’re new to restaurant work and want flexible schedules, free meals, and a friendly team.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.