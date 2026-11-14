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Garfield Heights
🚔 Garfield Heights Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Hospital Security Roles
12 days ago
Garfield Heights has a steady need for hospital security right now. If you like helping people and staying calm in busy situations, these roles are worth a look.
Security Officer – Full Time Unarmed Hospital Customer Service
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Schedule: Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed 2:30 PM – 10:30 PM
This role is all about keeping a hospital safe while being a friendly, steady presence for patients and visitors. You’ll patrol the building and parking areas, respond to incidents and medical emergencies, and help with access control and visitor guidance.
Security Officer – Unarmed Hospital Patrol Customer Service (Part Time)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- Type: Part Time
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Schedule: Sun, Mon 6:00 PM – 2:00 AM
Great if you want steady evening hours without a full-time load. You’ll do routine patrols, watch entrances and parking areas, and handle security or medical concerns with calm, clear communication.
Security Officer – Part Time Unarmed Hospital Patrol Emergency Aid
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- Type: Part Time
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Schedule: Sat, Sun 6:30 AM – 2:30 PM
Weekend daytime role for someone who wants to help in emergencies and keep things running smoothly. You’ll patrol hospital grounds, respond to incidents, write reports, and support staff, patients, and visitors.
If one of these fits your schedule, apply soon and don’t be shy about reaching out to the employer with questions.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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