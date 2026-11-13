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Garfield County
🌧️ 0.5–3 inches of weekend rain expected in Garfield County
10 days ago
🌧️ Rainy, cooler weekend forecast for Garfield County
Here’s the weekend weather outlook for Garfield County from Friday 11/13 through Sunday 11/15:
- Friday: Sunny with highs in the low 50s. Lows drop to the low 30s Friday night.
- Saturday: Starts partly sunny, then clouds increase. Highs in the mid 50s with southeast winds gusting up to 25 mph. Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening as showers and a few thunderstorms move into western Oklahoma and our area.
- Saturday night–Sunday: This is the best window for widespread rain. Showers continue through much of Sunday, then shift east and begin to clear by Sunday evening.
Rainfall potential:
- 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain is expected across the area.
- Some spots could see up to 3 inches.
Sunday will be cooler, with highs only in the mid 40s.
If you have weekend plans, especially on Sunday, it’s a good idea to plan for wet, cooler weather and possible heavier downpours in some spots.
More Info: WEEKEND WEATHER OUTLOOK 11/13 THRU 11/15 – Garfiel...
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