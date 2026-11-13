🌧️ Rainy, cooler weekend forecast for Garfield County

Here’s the weekend weather outlook for Garfield County from Friday 11/13 through Sunday 11/15:

Friday: Sunny with highs in the low 50s . Lows drop to the low 30s Friday night.

Sunny with highs in the . Lows drop to the Friday night. Saturday: Starts partly sunny , then clouds increase. Highs in the mid 50s with southeast winds gusting up to 25 mph . Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening as showers and a few thunderstorms move into western Oklahoma and our area.

Starts , then clouds increase. Highs in the with . in the afternoon and evening as showers and a few thunderstorms move into and our area. Saturday night–Sunday: This is the best window for widespread rain. Showers continue through much of Sunday, then shift east and begin to clear by Sunday evening.

Rainfall potential:

0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain is expected across the area.

of rain is expected across the area. Some spots could see up to 3 inches.

Sunday will be cooler, with highs only in the mid 40s.

If you have weekend plans, especially on Sunday, it’s a good idea to plan for wet, cooler weather and possible heavier downpours in some spots.