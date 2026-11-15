Four very special puppies in Gardner, MA are hoping to grow up in homes of their own. All are Catahoula/Lab mixes, still very young, and already learning about family life in foster care.

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: About 4 months (baby)

About 4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Merle

Merle Adoption fee: $500 (partially sponsored)

(partially sponsored) Shelter: Loveless Dog and Horse Rescue

Location: Foster home in Gardner, MA with 5 kids (ages 2–8)

Foster home in Gardner, MA with 5 kids (ages 2–8) House-trained: Not housebroken yet

Health: Up to date on vaccines, on preventatives, microchipped and spayed

Bronco Werner is a sweet young pup whose mom was sadly hit by a car, but kind people stepped in to save her and her siblings. She’s been fantastic with everyone she has met and is already used to being around young children in her foster home. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need patient house-training and basic manners, but she’s ready for her forever family right now.

👉 Meet Bronco Werner and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: About 4 months (baby)

About 4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $500 (partially sponsored)

(partially sponsored) Shelter: Loveless Dog and Horse Rescue

Location: Foster home in Gardner, MA with 5 kids (ages 2–8)

Foster home in Gardner, MA with 5 kids (ages 2–8) House-trained: Not housebroken yet

Health: Up to date on vaccines, on preventatives, microchipped and neutered

Sammy Werner shares the same rescue story as his siblings and is also growing up in a busy foster home with young children. He’s described as a sweet baby who has been fantastic with everyone he has met. Sammy is ready for a family who can guide him through puppy training and give him lots of love and structure.

👉 Meet Sammy Werner and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: About 4 months (baby)

About 4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Merle

Merle Adoption fee: $500 (partially sponsored)

(partially sponsored) Shelter: Loveless Dog and Horse Rescue

Availability: Ready for his family on Monday, 11/16

Ready for his family on House-trained: Not housebroken yet

Health: Up to date on vaccines, on preventatives, microchipped and neutered

Brad Pitt Werner is a real head-turner—his listing even says, “Look at his eyes!! This boy is STUNNING!” Like his siblings, he’s a friendly baby who has been fantastic with everyone he has met. He’ll need the usual puppy basics: house-training, routine, and gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet Brad Pitt Werner and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: About 4 months (baby)

About 4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Merle

Merle Adoption fee: $500 (partially sponsored)

(partially sponsored) Shelter: Loveless Dog and Horse Rescue

Availability: Ready for his family on Monday, 11/16

Ready for his family on House-trained: Not housebroken yet

Health: Up to date on vaccines, on preventatives, microchipped and neutered

Cowboy Werner is another of this rescued litter, also described as a sweet baby who has been fantastic with everyone he has met. He’s eager to join a family who will help him learn the ropes of home life and give him plenty of time, training, and affection.

👉 Meet Cowboy Werner and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gardner, MA and ready for puppy energy, please consider opening your home to one of these rescued Catahoula/Lab pups. Contact Loveless Dog and Horse Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.