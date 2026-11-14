Healthcare roles in Gardner, MA are hot right now, especially for nurses and allied health travelers. If you want solid pay and steady hours, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: WhiteCap Workforce Solutions

WhiteCap Workforce Solutions Location: Gardner, MA

Type: Full-time (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM)

(7:00 AM – 7:00 PM) Pay: $60/hr

Fast-paced ER role with 12-hour day shifts. You’ll assess, triage, and care for emergency patients, give meds and IVs, and work closely with the care team. MA RN license required; 3–5 years of ER experience preferred.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Gardner, MA

Type: Travel / Contract

Pay: $1,782 per week (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Duration: 13 weeks

Travel RT contract with 12-hour day shifts and guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and on-call shifts. Good fit if you want steady hours, travel pay, and experience with a national agency.

Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC

Skyline Med Staff, LLC Location: Gardner, MA

Type: Travel / Full-time

Pay: $1,259 per week (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts) Setting: Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF)

Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) Start Date: ASAP

Duration: 13 weeks

Day-shift PTA role in a SNF, ideal if you like working with older adults and want a stable 40-hour week. Requires 1+ year recent PTA experience, active state license, and current BLS/CPR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these agencies can show you similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.