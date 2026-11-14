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🏥 Gardner, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
Healthcare roles in Gardner, MA are hot right now, especially for nurses and allied health travelers. If you want solid pay and steady hours, these three openings are worth a look.
RN - Emergency Department
- Employer: WhiteCap Workforce Solutions
- Location: Gardner, MA
- Type: Full-time (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM)
- Pay: $60/hr
Fast-paced ER role with 12-hour day shifts. You’ll assess, triage, and care for emergency patients, give meds and IVs, and work closely with the care team. MA RN license required; 3–5 years of ER experience preferred.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $1,782/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Gardner, MA
- Type: Travel / Contract
- Pay: $1,782 per week (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)
- Start Date: 12/07/2026
- Duration: 13 weeks
Travel RT contract with 12-hour day shifts and guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and on-call shifts. Good fit if you want steady hours, travel pay, and experience with a national agency.
Travel Physical Therapy Assistant – $1,259/week
- Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC
- Location: Gardner, MA
- Type: Travel / Full-time
- Pay: $1,259 per week (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)
- Setting: Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF)
- Start Date: ASAP
- Duration: 13 weeks
Day-shift PTA role in a SNF, ideal if you like working with older adults and want a stable 40-hour week. Requires 1+ year recent PTA experience, active state license, and current BLS/CPR.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these agencies can show you similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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