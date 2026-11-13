Gardner’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

7‑Eleven Location: Gardner, MA

Type: Not listed (entry-level retail)

Not listed (entry-level retail) Pay: $15.50 – $20.77 per hour

Entry-level convenience store role with cash handling, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Offers flexible schedules, training, and benefits like 401(k), PTO, holiday premium pay, tuition help, and incentive programs.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: 21 Timpany Boulevard, Gardner, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.10 – $22.60 per hour

Work in the bakery department helping customers, prepping and baking products, and keeping displays stocked and clean. Good fit if you like food, staying active, and learning different bakery tasks.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Gardner, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full-time role helping customers find the right auto parts, giving basic advice, and keeping the store organized. You’ll handle sales, inventory, and light installs like wiper blades and batteries, with room to grow if you’re into cars.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.