Gardner is busy hiring in community and social services right now, especially for folks who want to support adults with disabilities and independent living.

Employer: Venture Community Services

Venture Community Services Location: Gardner, MA

Type: Part-time (10 hours, Sundays 11 p.m.–9 a.m.)

Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour + paid training

Sign-on bonus: $500 for part-time

Support adults 22+ with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their home overnight, helping with personal care, household tasks, and community access. This role comes with strong training (CPR/First Aid, driving, medication) and solid benefits for a part-time job.

Employer: Venture Community Services

Venture Community Services Location: Gardner, MA

Type: Part-time (12 hours, Sat & Sun 9 a.m.–3 p.m.)

Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour + paid training

Sign-on bonus: $500 for part-time

Weekend role supporting adults with disabilities in a residential setting, focusing on daily living skills, personal care, and community outings. Good fit if you have experience with behavioral supports and want steady weekend hours plus benefits.

Employer: Venture Community Services

Venture Community Services Location: Gardner, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hours, Monday–Friday)

Pay: $23.00/hour + paid training

Provide person-centered case management for adults in Supported Collaborative Living and Independent Living Supports. You’ll help with budgeting, appointments, housing stability, and service planning so people can live as independently as possible in the community.

If you’re in or near Gardner and want meaningful work helping people live more independently, these roles are worth a look—click through, skim the details, and apply if it feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.