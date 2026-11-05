🏥 Gardner KS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Therapy Roles Hiring

Gardner’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for rehab and therapy pros. If you like helping people stay active and independent, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: SERC Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)

SERC Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation) Location: Gardner, KS

Type: Full-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Support licensed physical and occupational therapists with patient exercises, basic treatments (like ice/heat), and clinic tasks. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, strong customer service skills, can multitask, and are comfortable with computers. Full-time roles come with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 3 weeks PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, and a paid Charity Day.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: Recover-Care Healthcare

Location: Gardner, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide evaluations and treatment for patients in a skilled nursing setting, helping them reach their best level of daily function. You’ll design therapy programs, lead support staff, create home programs, and work closely with families. Perks include 401(k) with match, PTO and sick leave, health/dental/vision, disability and life insurance, electronic documentation, and employee appreciation events. Requires an accredited OT degree and current OT registration.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend in healthcare who’s looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.