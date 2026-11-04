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🍽️ Multiple Food Service Jobs Now Hiring in Gardner, KS
Gardner’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, free food perks, and friendly teams, these are worth a look.
Store Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Gardner, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the whole restaurant, from hiring and training to guest experience and hitting sales goals. Panda offers paid leadership training (12+ weeks), free meals on shift, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a clear path to General Manager.
Assistant Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Gardner, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help lead the store, support the team, and keep shifts running smoothly. You’ll get 3+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow into higher management.
Shift Leader – Dairy Queen (Fast N Friendly Stores)
- Employer: Fast N Friendly Stores (Dairy Queen – Gardner)
- Location: Gardner, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$17.00 per hour
Lead a team, run shifts, and keep customers happy in a busy DQ. This role comes with health insurance, PTO, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.
Fast Food Crew Member – Dairy Queen (Fast N Friendly Stores)
- Employer: Fast N Friendly Stores (Dairy Queen – Gardner)
- Location: Gardner, KS
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: $14.00–$16.00 per hour
Front-line role making Blizzards, taking orders, and keeping the store clean and friendly. Good fit if you want flexible shifts, employee discounts, on-the-job training, and a fast-paced, team-focused environment.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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