🍽️ Multiple Food Service Jobs Now Hiring in Gardner, KS

Gardner’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, free food perks, and friendly teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Gardner, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole restaurant, from hiring and training to guest experience and hitting sales goals. Panda offers paid leadership training (12+ weeks), free meals on shift, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a clear path to General Manager.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Gardner, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the store, support the team, and keep shifts running smoothly. You’ll get 3+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow into higher management.

Employer: Fast N Friendly Stores (Dairy Queen – Gardner)

Location: Gardner, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$17.00 per hour

Lead a team, run shifts, and keep customers happy in a busy DQ. This role comes with health insurance, PTO, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Fast N Friendly Stores (Dairy Queen – Gardner)

Location: Gardner, KS

Type: Full-time, Contract

Full-time, Contract Pay: $14.00–$16.00 per hour

Front-line role making Blizzards, taking orders, and keeping the store clean and friendly. Good fit if you want flexible shifts, employee discounts, on-the-job training, and a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.