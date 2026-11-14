Healthcare hiring around Gardiner, ME is looking strong, with options for both beginners and experienced clinicians. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: MaineGeneral Health

MaineGeneral Health Location: Gardiner, ME (and Augusta/Waterville area)

(and Augusta/Waterville area) Type: Paid internship, 32 hrs/week, benefit-eligible

Salary: $18.25/hour (paid for all training hours)

Paid “earn while you learn” MA program starting January 11, 2027 with full tuition covered, 168 hours of classroom time, and 240+ hours of hands-on clinical training. You’ll be eligible for the CCMA exam and expected to work as a Medical Assistant with MaineGeneral for 24 months after completion.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Gardiner, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $17 – $23.25/hour

Entry point into pharmacy with a paid apprenticeship and training program recognized by ASHP and the Department of Labor. You’ll get on-the-job training toward PTCB certification, work directly with patients, and use Walgreens’ tech and systems to build a long-term healthcare career.

Employer: Boothby Therapy Services

Boothby Therapy Services Location: Gardiner, ME

Type: Full-time, 5 days/week, school-based

Pay: $50–$60/hour, guaranteed pay for scheduled time

Full-time SLP role serving K–5 students with guaranteed hourly pay (even if sessions are canceled) and sign-on bonus eligibility up to $10,000. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, PTO, CEUs, and strong clinical support—open to both experienced SLPs and Clinical Fellows.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.