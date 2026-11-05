Why Your Houseplant Leaves Are Turning Yellow This November – and the Simple Fix to Reverse the Damage

If your houseplant leaves are turning yellow this November, your plant is sending urgent distress signals that you really need to heed. As days shorten and sunlight becomes less intense in fall, most houseplants use far less moisture as their growth dramatically slows. Continuing your summer watering routine during this shift creates waterlogged soil, quickly leading to root rot – and an avoidable trip to the compost bin. Catch that first yellow leaf early, however, and you can quickly reverse the damage to keep your houseplant happy and healthy.

Failing to adjust a watering routine in line with houseplants’ seasonal needs is the most common mistake we plant parents make, and unfortunately the root rot that results can be fatal. It takes a few weeks of waterlogged soil and rotting roots before the damage manifests with yellowing leaves, which is why this symptom usually shows up in November – and why once you spot a yellowing leaf you need to take swift action.

So, great work getting here to Garden ER where you'll find straightforward solutions to treat this season’s biggest planty problems. Come on in and let’s diagnose and treat your houseplant with a yellowing leaf, and save it from an untimely death with a simple fix.

Triage: Let’s Look at the Yellowing Area

Take a closer look at the yellow houseplant leaf to see what tone, shape, position and extent of the discoloration is. Different plants show this early symptom of root rot in various ways: a Monstera will likely get a yellow halo on one of its monster-sized leaves while a ZZ plant leaf will turn bright yellow from top to bottom overnight. Peperomia foliage typically fades to a pale yellow while a snake plant leaf takes on a translucent yellow tone at the base. Matching up the symptoms to the plant species is a surefire way to tell if overwatering is the cause.

Diagnosis: Overwatering is the Issue if…

Match your houseplant to the symptoms and you have your diagnosis.

Large-Leafed Tropicals Have Yellow Rings on Their Foliage

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Large, thin-leafed tropical plants like monstera, calathea, anthurium and clumping philodendron typically show a bright yellow halo around a dark spot from overwatering. This happens because as roots begin to rot in soggy soil, fungal or bacterial pathogens in the potting mix travel up the plant and into the leaf tissue. Dead leaf cells show up as a black or brown area, and the bright ring of yellow around it is where the plant is attempting to stop the infection spreading.

Houseplants that Grow from Rhizomes Show a Stem that Turns a Bright Yellow, Fast

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ZZ plants (Zamioculcas zamiifolia), caladiums, and elephant ears (Alocasia and Colocasia) grow from potato-like rhizomes or tubers that store lots of water, so it can take these plants a little longer to show signs of overwatering. When they do, it's dramatic though! If these houseplants receive more water than they can process and rot sets in, nutrients are suddenly cut to a whole stem. The entire stalk and its foliage will quickly drain of color to turn a solid strong yellow, top to bottom.

Houseplants with Thin, Shallow Roots Have Leaves that Fade to a Pale Yellow

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Prayer plants (Maranta), peperomia, Chinese money plants (Pilea peperomioides), African violets (Saintpaulia), nerve plants (Fittonia) and Boston and maidenhair ferns all have a shallow network of very fine, fragile roots. Suffocating in overwatered soil, these thin roots quickly disintegrate and the leaves lose their lustre then become limp and fade through pale green to a matte yellow. Don’t expect these leaves to be mushy from all that water: because the root damage cuts the water supply off, leaves will become dry and brittle, snapping off immediately when touched or simply dropping from the plant.

Houseplants that Store Water in Their Leaves Turn Yellow at the Base

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Jade plants (Crassula ovata), snake plants, Christmas or Thanksgiving cacti (Schlumbergera), echeverias and aloe vera all store water in their stems or leaves, and excess moisture causes them to turn a translucent, sickly yellow at the base. The area will also feel mushy and this may happen where stems or leaves meet the soil, in which case stems may topple over, but also where leaves attach to stems or leaf segments join together.

Vining Plants Show Yellow on Older Leaves First

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Vining plants like pothos (Epipremnum aureum), English ivy (Hedera helix), wax plants (Hoya) and heartleaf philodendron (Philodendron hederaceum) typically show overwatering symptoms on their oldest leaves near the base first. Unable to draw as many nutrients through suffocating roots, the plant strips nutrients from its older, less productive leaves to feed the fresh growth at its tips in the hope of finding a more suitable environment. Stripped of chlorophyll, the base foliage turns an even, uniform yellow while the newer growth at the stem tip remains green.

Grass-Like Foliage Plants Get Brown Leaf Tips With a Yellow Halo

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Overwatered houseplants with long, narrow leaves like spider plants (Chlorophytum comosum) and ponytail palms (Beaucarnea recurvata) typically develop brown foliage tips with a yellow area separating them from the healthy green tissue. This happens because the leaf tips are at the very end of the plant's plumbing system so, when roots are damaged and can't take up water effectively, are the first to run out of moisture. The yellow color below the dead brown leaf tissue is the plant trying to salvage what nutrients it can. The leaves may lose their upright arch and start to droop, too.

Treatment: Save Those Precious Roots, Fast!

If you spot yellowing houseplant leaves, immediately stop watering and let the soil dry out. Slide the pot off and if you see white roots, you’ve caught the problem in time. Pop the plant back into its pot and only water when the top inch of potting mix feels dry. A moisture meter like this from Amazon takes out the guesswork and helps you adjust your routine to the plant's fluctuating needs going forwards, and water houseplants properly.

If there’s a foul, stagnant smell, however faint, and roots look dark, root rot has set in and you’ll need to take action to save your plant. Remove as much soil as possible and use sharp scissors or pruners or to snip off all roots that look dark or feel mushy or slimy. Rinse the roots and wash the pot, then repot your houseplant.

It's vital the pot has a drainage hole so excess moisture can escape (and a saucer to save your surfaces). If you adore a decorative hole-less pot, use it as a cachepot with a holed plastic pot inside. For succulent plants that store water in their leaves or stems, fill your pot with a fast-draining potting mix like Back to the Roots Organic Succulents & Cacti Mix, available from The Home Depot. For everything else, use an indoor potting mix with coconut coir and perlite that evens out moisture levels while allowing good drainage like Miracle-Gro Indoor Potting Mix For All Plants, available from Walmart.

Patient Notes

Upgrade your irrigation with a watering can that has a long, gooseneck spout like this indoor can from Walmart for more precise, controlled water delivery.

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