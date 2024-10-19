Unique Ornamental Native Grasses: 7 Decorative Natives For Structure And Style

Ornamental native grasses can prove to be ideal for use in your home landscape. Adapted to a wide range of conditions, most ornamental grass species will grow well, requiring only little care from you. Plants can be used in containers, mixed borders, or used as hedges and privacy screens. Identifying native grasses that grow best in your own yard requires some careful research. Below, we’ll explore some of the most popular and unique native American grasses and their characteristics.

Choosing the Best Ornamental Native Grasses for Your Garden

Ornamental grasses can vary greatly from one species to the next. Size, form and overall growth habit will all help you determine which ornamental grass plant is a good fit for the garden. This is especially true of native types, which often demonstrate an improved tolerance to insect pressure and disease. When growing ornamental grasses , local species thrive where conditions for growth are ideal, and they support local wildlife and the backyard’s ecosystem.

1. Indian Grass

(Image credit: Graced By The Light / Getty Images)

Like many taller species, these unique ornamental grasses add height and drama to a yard or garden bed. Indian grass (Sorghastrum nutans) sets its seed early. Over time, Indian grass plants will develop a notable warm, bronze hue. Though the grass may spread where conditions are ideal, growers seldom find it to be aggressive or invasive. Indian grass is further praised for its hardiness, adaptability and resistance to disease. Plants are hardy to USDA zones 3-9.

Indian Grass ‘Golden Sunset’

Butterfly-friendly ‘Golden Sunset’ from Green Promise Farms adds a splash of rich tonal variety to native plantings. This vigorous grass combines blueish green grass blades with large golden seed heads.

2. Big Bluestem

(Image credit: Rory Buckland L / Alamy)

Known for its use within prairies and meadows, big bluestem (Andropogon gerardii) is a good choice for gardeners in search of tall, colorful foliage. As weather cools in autumn, big bluestem growers can expect beds filled with vibrant shades of copper, red, and orange. Plants should be trimmed routinely as a means to maintain a tidy, compact form. Big bluestem grass is hardy to USDA zones 3-9.

3. Blue Fescue

(Image credit: Butterfly's Dream / Shutterstock)

Blue fescue (Festuca ovina glauca) grasses are among the most popular species used in the landscape. Plants are especially attractive when the weather is cool, often performing best in spring and early autumn. Its low, mounding habit makes blue fescue ideal for use as a groundcover or as bedding within mixed borders. Hardy fescue is known to thrive when planted in rock gardens and containers, as well. Plants are hardy to USDA zones 4-8.

4. Muhly Grass

(Image credit: Donna Bollenbach / Shutterstock)

A true show-stopper among ornamentals, gardeners are certain to delight in the color and appeal of muhly grass. As cooler weather approaches in fall, each of the plant’s plumes will take on an ethereal pink hue. Large plantings of muhly grass are especially attractive, as beds will seemingly glow with color. Muhly grass is generally considered easy to grow, as it native to much of the eastern United States. Plants are hardy to USDA zones 5-11.

5. Prairie Dropseed

(Image credit: Manfred Ruckszi / Shutterstock)

Prairie dropseed (Sporobolus heterolepis) is most commonly planted amongst established perennials. Delicate foliage is used to add a light, airy appearance to beds. Plants add further interest to the growing space with their unique fragrance and fall color. As prairie dropseed plants play host to several species of butterflies and moths, their addition to the landscape can help to restore the garden ecosystem and improve its overall health. Plants are hardy to USDA zones 3-8.

6. Switchgrass

(Image credit: Crystaldream / Shutterstock)

Another popular choice for meadows and naturalized spaces, switchgrass (Panicum virgatum) plays an important role in the creation of wildlife habitat. Established plantings of switchgrass serve as an invaluable source of food and shelter for birds and an array of small mammals. Plants are hardy to USDA zones 3-10.

7. Tufted Hairgrass

(Image credit: ESPY Photography / Alamy)

Known for its airy appearance, tufted hairgrass (Deschampsia cespitosa) can add elegance and sophistication to most any ornamental bed. Large plumes can be used as a focal flower or to draw the eye through the landscape. Plants are especially striking when arranged en masse or as an accent to pollinator gardens. Tufted hairgrass is hardy to USDA zones 4-8.

Tufted Hairgrass ‘Pixie Fountain’

Excellent for shade gardens and the cool season, this ornamental native from Green Promise Farms produces plumes of finely textured grass blades that shift from green to gold. Great in large containers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Native Ornamental Grasses are Invasive?

Most native grasses are not considered to be invasive. Still, consulting invasive grass species and noxious weed lists can help to guide gardeners in the planning of new beds. Local agricultural extension agents can also aid in the decision-making process, ensuring that each selected species is well-suited in growth in one’s own region.

What are the Disadvantages to Growing Native Grasses?

Though the decision to grow native species of plants is preferred by most, there are some drawbacks. Native plant types have specific needs, and what is suitable for one region will not be right for another. Before growing, make sure your native grass selection is a good fit for your area. Making certain that these conditions for growth have been met will be imperative.

