Tiny whiskers, big hearts! These baby cats in Gardena, CA are looking for loving homes through Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena. If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to your family, now is a wonderful time.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena

Phone: (310) 523-9566

A darling tuxedo baby who will grow into a very striking cat. If you love that classic black-and-white look, she could be the perfect match for you.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby

Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena

Phone: (310) 523-9566

A soft gray/blue tabby boy with beautiful markings. A great choice if you love classic tabby stripes.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena

Phone: (310) 523-9566

This little brown tabby boy has that classic “tiger kitten” look many families adore.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena

Phone: (310) 523-9566

A handsome tuxedo boy with sharp black-and-white coloring.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena

Phone: (310) 523-9566

A sleek all-black kitten, perfect for anyone who loves “mini panther” cats.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue (Mostly)

Gray or Blue (Mostly) Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena

Phone: (310) 523-9566

A mostly gray/blue baby girl with a soft, gentle look.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or Red

Orange or Red Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena

Phone: (310) 523-9566

A rare orange/red baby girl, which is less common in females and very eye-catching.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these kittens catches your eye, please call Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena at (310) 523-9566 or click through to their listing to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.