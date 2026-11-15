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🐱 Playful Baby Cats Waiting for Homes in Gardena, CA
Tiny whiskers, big hearts! These baby cats in Gardena, CA are looking for loving homes through Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena. If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to your family, now is a wonderful time.
A – Black & White / Tuxedo Female
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
A darling tuxedo baby who will grow into a very striking cat. If you love that classic black-and-white look, she could be the perfect match for you.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Gray/Blue Tabby Male
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
A soft gray/blue tabby boy with beautiful markings. A great choice if you love classic tabby stripes.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Brown Tabby Male
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
This little brown tabby boy has that classic “tiger kitten” look many families adore.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Black & White / Tuxedo Male
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
A handsome tuxedo boy with sharp black-and-white coloring.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – All Black Male
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (All)
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
A sleek all-black kitten, perfect for anyone who loves “mini panther” cats.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Gray/Blue Female
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue (Mostly)
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
A mostly gray/blue baby girl with a soft, gentle look.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Orange/Red American Shorthair Female
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or Red
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
A rare orange/red baby girl, which is less common in females and very eye-catching.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these kittens catches your eye, please call Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena at (310) 523-9566 or click through to their listing to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.