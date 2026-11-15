Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Gardena, CA? These adoptable pups at the Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena shelter are waiting for someone to give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena

Phone: (310) 523-9566

Harvey is a senior terrier mix who deserves a soft bed and a calm, loving home to enjoy his golden years. If you have room in your heart for an older gentleman, Harvey could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet HARVEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena

Phone: (310) 523-9566

This handsome adult Husky has striking gray and white coloring and is looking for an active home that can give him time, structure, and love.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena

Phone: (310) 523-9566

Eli is a strong, good-looking American Pit Bull Terrier with a classic black-and-white coat. He’s hoping for a committed adopter who will give him guidance and a stable home.

👉 Meet ELI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena

Phone: (310) 523-9566

Roxy is a beautiful brown/chocolate Pit Bull Terrier who’s ready for a fresh start with a family that will love her and keep her safe.

👉 Meet ROXY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena at (310) 523-9566 and set up a time to visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.