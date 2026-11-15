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🐶 Gentle Seniors & Loyal Pals Ready for Adoption in Gardena
Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Gardena, CA? These adoptable pups at the Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena shelter are waiting for someone to give them a safe, loving home.
HARVEY
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
Harvey is a senior terrier mix who deserves a soft bed and a calm, loving home to enjoy his golden years. If you have room in your heart for an older gentleman, Harvey could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet HARVEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
This handsome adult Husky has striking gray and white coloring and is looking for an active home that can give him time, structure, and love.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ELI
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
Eli is a strong, good-looking American Pit Bull Terrier with a classic black-and-white coat. He’s hoping for a committed adopter who will give him guidance and a stable home.
👉 Meet ELI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROXY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
Roxy is a beautiful brown/chocolate Pit Bull Terrier who’s ready for a fresh start with a family that will love her and keep her safe.
👉 Meet ROXY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena at (310) 523-9566 and set up a time to visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.