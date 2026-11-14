The City of Gardena is now taking sign-ups for its Operation Gobble program, which gives food vouchers and holiday side dishes to income-eligible Gardena families for Thanksgiving. To qualify, households must be Gardena residents, meet the 2026 HUD 60% Low-Income Limits, and provide proof of identity, residency, and income; quantities are limited, so early registration is urged. For help applying, contact the Human Services Division at (310) 217-9574. More information: www.cityofgardena.org/events

This content is adapted from materials provided by Gardena Events