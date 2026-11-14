The Gardena Police Department will hold a free Fraud Prevention Workshop on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W 162nd St, Gardena, CA 90247. Detective L. Pinela and Detective S. Dixon will explain common scams, how to protect your personal information, and how to report suspicious activity.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Gardena Police Department