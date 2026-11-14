undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gardena
Free fraud prevention workshop in Gardena
13 days ago
The Gardena Police Department will hold a free Fraud Prevention Workshop on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W 162nd St, Gardena, CA 90247. Detective L. Pinela and Detective S. Dixon will explain common scams, how to protect your personal information, and how to report suspicious activity.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Gardena Police Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.