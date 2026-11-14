Gardena has some solid customer-facing roles right now, from steady hourly work to leadership paths with benefits. If you like talking with people and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: Gardena, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Work mostly daytime hours managing self-storage properties, helping customers with rentals, payments, and supplies. Comes with flexible schedules, benefits for 20+ hours/week, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and mileage reimbursement when you travel between locations.

Employer: Daniels Health

Location: Listed as Gardena, CA, US (role description references Fresno, CA facility)

Listed as (role description references Fresno, CA facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a customer service team for a company focused on safer, greener healthcare waste solutions. This is a leadership role for someone with 5+ years of customer service and 2+ years managing people, with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and room to grow in a stable, essential industry.

Employer: Blackstone Gaming, LLC

Location: Gardena, CA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00–$23.50/hour (posting also notes $20.50–$23.50)

Sit at live card game tables (Blackjack, Baccarat, etc.) and help keep games running smoothly—no gaming experience needed, they train you and pay for your state licensing. This is a low-physical, fast-paced role with consistent schedules, medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and clear promotion paths if you perform well.

If something here fits your skills, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.