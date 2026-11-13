The Gardena Valley Lions Club and the City of Gardena will host the 19th Annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration with a FREE meal for anyone in need on Thursday, November 26, 2026, at El Pollo Inka Peruvian Restaurant. Guests can choose from two seatings: 12:00 PM–1:15 PM or 1:30 PM–3:00 PM. Registration starts on Monday, October 26, 2026, online at www.cityofgardena.org/events or in person at Nakaoka Community Center.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Gardena Events