Gardena’s logistics scene is busy right now—great if you like keeping products and materials moving on time. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: OPEN Healthcare

OPEN Healthcare Location: Gardena, CA (on-site lab/office)

(on-site lab/office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.00–$27.00 per hour

Why it’s interesting: You’ll manage lab and phlebotomy supplies using Fishbowl and Excel, keep collection sites stocked, and work closely with vendors to avoid shortages. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, paid holidays, FSA, and discounts via ADP.

Employer: Jonathan Louis International

Location: Gardena, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: You’ll be the link between furniture retailers and the warehouse—tracking parts and fabric swatch orders, running ERP/Excel reports, and helping with shipping. Role mixes customer communication with hands-on logistics, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and furniture discounts.

Employer: A.P. Moller – Maersk

Location: Gardena, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Lead a customs brokerage team handling complex U.S. import work, with a focus on compliance, KPIs, and continuous improvement. Good fit if you have 5+ years in customs/logistics, enjoy coaching a team, and want exposure to global supply chain operations, with health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.