These sweet Gardena kitties are looking for safe, loving homes. All are in foster care with Jette's Foster Critters and are used to being around people and other cats.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Personality: Super sweet, loves humans, total purring machine, likes other cats

Super sweet, loves humans, total purring machine, likes other cats Good with: People and other cats

People and other cats Shelter/Rescue: Jette's Foster Critters (Gardena, CA)

Precious is a loving little kitten who adores attention and will reward you with nonstop purrs. She enjoys the company of other cats and would do well in a home where she can have a feline friend or plenty of human snuggle time.

👉 Meet Precious and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Personality: Super friendly with humans, playful, likes to snuggle, enjoys other cats

Super friendly with humans, playful, likes to snuggle, enjoys other cats Good with: People and other cats

People and other cats Shelter/Rescue: Jette's Foster Critters (Gardena, CA)

Donte is a fun, playful boy who also loves to cuddle. He enjoys other cats and would be a great match for a home looking for a friendly, social kitten who likes both playtime and snuggle time.

👉 Meet Donte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Personality: Shy at first, very sweet once she warms up, loves other cats, enjoys daily petting when she comes to you

Shy at first, very sweet once she warms up, loves other cats, enjoys daily petting when she comes to you Good with: Other cats; best as a companion to another cat

Other cats; best as a companion to another cat Shelter/Rescue: Jette's Foster Critters (Gardena, CA)

Cora is a gentle soul who blossoms with patience and kindness. She really enjoys the company of other cats and would make a wonderful companion for a resident kitty. Once she feels safe, she comes to you for pets and daily affection.

👉 Meet Cora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gardena, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these lovely cats. Share this with friends and family so Precious, Donte, and Cora can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.