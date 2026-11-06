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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gardena
Looking for a loyal friend in Gardena? These adoptable dogs at the Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.
TIGER
- Breed: Mastiff
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
TIGER is a big, handsome brindle Mastiff who’s waiting patiently for a family to notice him. If you love large, loyal dogs, he could be a wonderful match. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet TIGER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Maltese / Schnauzer mix)
- Breed: Maltese / Schnauzer (Miniature) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
This young Maltese/Schnauzer mix is a small, black-and-white boy with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow with your family, he may be the one. The shelter can share more about his energy level and how he does with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet this Maltese/Schnauzer mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Senior Terrier)
- Breed: Terrier (medium, mixed type)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
This sweet senior Terrier girl is a medium-sized black dog who deserves a soft place to land. Older dogs often settle in quickly and are so grateful for a calm, loving home. Ask the shelter about her health, personality, and what kind of home would suit her best.
👉 Meet this senior Terrier and apply to adopt on adoptapet
YOLANDA
- Breed: English Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Merle
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena
- Phone: (310) 523-9566
YOLANDA is a striking merle English Bulldog with that classic Bulldog charm. If you love this breed’s sturdy build and expressive face, she might be your perfect match. Contact the shelter to learn about her health needs and daily care.
👉 Meet YOLANDA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Gardena, CA, please consider visiting the Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena shelter or calling (310) 523-9566 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.