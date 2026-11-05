🐶 Playful Pugs & Brave Pups Ready for Adoption in Gardena

Looking for a loyal friend in Gardena? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Pug

Pug Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 26 lbs

About 26 lbs Shelter: Pug Nation Rescue of Los Angeles

Phone: (310) 327-7871

Chobani is full of “live and active zoomies”! She was found as a stray and came to rescue after a scare with one of her back legs, but she surprised everyone by walking, then running, then playing like a champ. She’s a fun, lively girl who’s ready for a safe, loving home where she can keep showing off her happy energy.

👉 Meet Chobani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug

Pug Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Pug Nation Rescue of Los Angeles

Phone: (310) 327-7871

Leonard is a serious snuggle bug. Surrendered by his previous owner, he’s made it very clear what he wants now: a home, a family, and full access to your personal space. He’s a BIG lover who leans in, rubs against you like an oversized cat, and soaks up every bit of affection he can get.

👉 Meet Leonard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena

Phone: (310) 523-9566

A is a young brown/chocolate Dachshund mix looking for a fresh start. As a younger dog, she’ll likely enjoy walks, playtime, and learning new routines with her person. If you’re hoping to grow with a dog from her younger years into adulthood, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois

Belgian Malinois Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Los Angeles County: Carson/Gardena

Phone: (310) 523-9566

FANCY is a young Belgian Malinois with a beautiful tan/fawn coat. This breed is known for being active and smart, so she’ll likely do best with someone who enjoys exercise, training, and keeping a bright dog busy. If you’ve been wanting an energetic partner for adventures, FANCY may be the one.

👉 Meet FANCY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gardena, CA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the happy ending they’re waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.