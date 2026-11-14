Garden Grove’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know their way around metal, machines, and precision work.

Below are several solid, full-time roles you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Harbinger

Harbinger Location: Garden Grove, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000/year (California range)

Work on electric vehicle prototypes, custom tooling, and complex builds for medium‑duty trucks. This role is ideal if you’re strong in MIG/TIG welding, custom fabrication, reading blueprints, and GD&T, and want great benefits like 100% employer-paid health, stock options, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Precision Castparts

Location: Garden Grove, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Run and set up hand feed and automatic fillet roll machines with no assistance, and check parts using tools like comparators and microscopes. Good fit if you have technical school training or 1+ year experience, can read blueprints/routers, and like being the go‑to person others learn from.

Employer: Precision Castparts – AIC Fasteners Division

Location: Garden Grove, CA 92841

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $32 – $54/hour (plus 80 hours PTO/year and 10 paid holidays)

Operate CNC and manual lathes/mills, hold tight tolerances, and use GD&T, CAD, and precision measuring tools. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and relocation support if you’re moving into the area.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.