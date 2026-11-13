Garden Grove’s hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels, cafes, and caterers all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge Location: Garden Grove, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.70/hour

Lead the housekeeping team at a busy family resort and help keep guest rooms and public areas spotless. This role is great if you have at least 1 year of supervisor experience and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and parental leave.

Employer: Airoma Cafe

Location: Garden Grove, CA 92844

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.25 – $22.00/hour

Take orders, make coffee/tea drinks, and keep the shop welcoming and clean. Perfect if you enjoy talking with customers, can work weekends and at least 4 days a week, and want flexible scheduling, paid training, and an employee discount.

Employer: Jay's Catering

Location: Garden Grove, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Work behind the scenes to get weddings and events ready from the Garden Grove warehouse. You’ll wash, press, and organize linens for each event—great if you’re detail-oriented, reliable, and like steady, hands-on work. Spanish speakers welcome.

If something here fits your skills, click through, check the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.