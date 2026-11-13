undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Garden Grove CA Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Garden Grove’s hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels, cafes, and caterers all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these local roles are worth a look.
Housekeeping Supervisor
- Employer: Great Wolf Lodge
- Location: Garden Grove, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.70/hour
Lead the housekeeping team at a busy family resort and help keep guest rooms and public areas spotless. This role is great if you have at least 1 year of supervisor experience and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and parental leave.
Cashier/Barista
- Employer: Airoma Cafe
- Location: Garden Grove, CA 92844
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.25 – $22.00/hour
Take orders, make coffee/tea drinks, and keep the shop welcoming and clean. Perfect if you enjoy talking with customers, can work weekends and at least 4 days a week, and want flexible scheduling, paid training, and an employee discount.
Event Linen Attendant
- Employer: Jay's Catering
- Location: Garden Grove, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour
Work behind the scenes to get weddings and events ready from the Garden Grove warehouse. You’ll wash, press, and organize linens for each event—great if you’re detail-oriented, reliable, and like steady, hands-on work. Spanish speakers welcome.
If something here fits your skills, click through, check the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.