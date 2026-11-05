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Garden Grove
Mobile pet vaccine clinic at Eastgate Park Nov. 8
5 days ago
Garden Grove Animal Care Services will hold its first monthly mobile Pet Vaccine Clinic on Sunday, November 8 at Eastgate Park, offering dog and cat vaccines, microchipping, wellness exams, and more with no appointment needed. All dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in pet carriers.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Garden Grove Public Works Department
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